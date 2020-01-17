At The Movies for Friday Jan. 17th

“Bad Boys for Life” [R] Watch Trailer

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Stars: Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Martin Lawrence

“Dolittle” [PG] Watch Trailer

A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent

“The Wave” [R] Watch Trailer

When Frank goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion, his night takes an unexpected and bizarre turn when he is dosed with a hallucinogen that alters his perception and changes his life forever. Stars: Justin Long, Tommy Flanagan, Katia Winter, Donald Faison

“VHYes” [NR] Watch Trailer

This bizarre retro comedy, shot entirely on VHS and Beta, follows 12-year-old Ralph as he accidentally records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents’ wedding tape. Stars: Kerri Kenney, Thomas Lennon, Mark Proksch, Courtney Pauroso