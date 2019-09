Mugshots Not Available

An Atlanta, Texas man has been arrested for passing out business cards for his limo service at a snow cone stand and a high school in Shreveport. Reportedly, 60-year-old Barry Carroll Harsell is a registered sex offender in Cass County but did not register his employment with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It is against the law in Louisiana for sex offenders to own or work for a limo service.