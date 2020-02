Local, State and Federal authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed the Cap-Tex Bank in Bonham Friday morning. Investigators say the suspect, who did not display a weapon, followed an employee into the bank and ordered her to open the vault. He then took the money and locked the employee and three tellers in a bathroom. The suspect fled with an undermined amount of cash. He’s described only as a white male wearing camouflage and driving a light-colored sedan.