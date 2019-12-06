Bailey Inquisitive Minds Advance To Regional Science Fair

Judges choose the best ideas and experiments

Bailey Intermediate School held a science fair on November 21 for the fourth and fifth-grade students on their campus. The projects were judged on creativity, scientific thought, thoroughness, skill, and clarity. The top four from each grade will compete at the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair.

Students who will compete at the region from fourth-grade are first place, Ryan Trenchard, with ‘Rockets’, second place Keller Roberts with ‘Melting Ice Cubes’, third place Brennan Story with ‘Do Video Games Affect Your Pulse Rate’ and fourth place Jack Rusak with ‘Is Tom Brady a Cheater’.

Fifth-grade winners advancing are first place Lexie Daniels with ‘Liquid Makes Rust’, second place Gabriel Graham with ‘A Chemical Traffic Light’, third place Roel Medellin with ‘Can Video Games Make Your Heart Rate Go Up?’ and fourth place Natalie Harris with ‘To Spew or Not to Spew’.