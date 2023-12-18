BBQ Smoking Market Evolves While Texas Trees Provide Smokey Flavor For All

COLLEGE STATION, Texas: For many, the smell of sweet, peppery BBQ smoke evokes many memories, traditions, and flavors. Whether smoking for a tailgate or family and friends, BBQ never ceases to provide the inviting comradery of cooking.

Originating from leftover meat at meat markets smoked in the ground with hot coals, BBQ and meat smoking methods have evolved over centuries while never losing their value, only expanding it. More importantly, the tradition of meat smoking has made itself a staple in Texas, supporting thousands of farmers, ranchers, businesses, and timber and lumber operations throughout the state.

Most essential to the meat smoking process is the source of the smoke— wood. Traditionally, meat smoking utilized hot coals underground. As smoking methods continued to evolve, they introduced split timber and wood chips, such as hickory and pecan. These new methods invited the expansion of flavorful meats and a higher demand for the delicacy.

The meat-smoking tradition has taken a new step with the introduction of processed wood pellets.

“The introduction of wood pellets into the BBQ market has allowed greater access to even the most novice smokers,” said Shane Harrington, Texas A&M Forest Service Senior Project Manager and Texas BBQ catering business owner. “The world of BBQ has exponentially grown in the last ten years due to greater access to woods and with the creation of wood pellets and pellet smokers.”

Smoking pellets, often a byproduct of lumber production, offer sustainable forest management solutions by ensuring that you use every part of a tree in the secondary stages of production.

“The evolution of and higher demand for BBQ smoking products means that lumber producers have a new avenue for wood byproduct usage that they didn’t have before,” said Harrington.

Wood pellets are a product of chipped logs, branches, and excess lumber processed into wood fiber. The fiber is then passed under a magnet to ensure it contains no metal before it is dried, leaving only 6% of its original moisture, locking in robust, earthy flavors. Last they then press the dried wood fiber in a pellet mill under intense pressure to form the pellets that are made available to consumers.

Choosing a specific pellet group can be difficult when accounting for the flavor and heat given off by the pellets. It is why, after many creative tests, BBQ enthusiasts will blend different wood pellet groups to ensure optimal flavor and consistent heat is present.

Among the most popular Texas woods to smoke with are hickory, oak, pecan, and mesquite.

Hickory

Hickory wood is one of the most challenging domestic hardwoods in Texas, meaning the temperature will be lower and last longer. With hardwood comes lower smoking temperatures. Hickory wood has lower temperatures. To combat that, they use softer hardwoods like oak or mesquite, which you can add to enhance bursts of higher temperatures.

Hickory wood is known for its sweet, robust smoke flavor. It is among the most popular when smoking pork, especially ribs and pork belly used for bacon.

Oak

With a centuries-long lifespan and known for its abundant production of acorns, oak trees serve as a staple of Central Texas. Oak wood is a versatile wood for smoking. Due to its milder smoke flavor than hickory wood, you can pair oak wood with other wood such as apple or cherry. Many smokers combine hickory and oak woods when searching for a tamed-down hickory flavor.

Pecan

As the Texas state tree, pecan trees provide many economic benefits to the Texas forestry industry. Naturally produced or planted in a production orchard, you can find Pecan trees throughout the state. Pecan wood is most widely used to smoke poultry. Pecan wood locks in a mild, sweet, and nutty flavor by adding a reddish tint to the meat.

Mesquite

For red meat lovers, mesquite wood offers a robust and earthy flavor that will complement the beef’s natural flavors. Of the hardwood smoking options, mesquite provides one of the highest volumes of smoke.

Mesquite wood is often only used as a heat and flavor aid to other woods, as using it alone may result in a more bitter taste. Mesquite is best used to add color to meat and when you need a direct, quick smoke.

As Texans maintain the tradition of meat smoking, the forestry industry continues to embrace the sustainable technological advancements of wood production to provide flavorful wood and pellets for all to enjoy.