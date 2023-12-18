Paris Police Report For Monday, December 18

Erika Adriana Briseno

Officers responded Saturday evening at 6:02 to the 3800 block of Lamar about a shoplifter. Erika Adriana Briseno, 23, had intentionally failed to scan items properly at the register and then tried to leave the store. She was stopped by store personnel and detained. Briseno was taken into custody and booked for theft over 100 but less than 750. She also had outstanding city warrants as well.

Saturday night at 10:55, officers contacted Wendi Prieto Cantillo, 40, on a security check in the 1700 block of N. Main. They found Cantillo sitting in a running vehicle in the parking lot of a local club, extremely intoxicated, and could not stand without assistance. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Bernardo Augusto Rodriguez Suarez

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 2600 block of S. Church Sunday morning at 1:04 on a traffic violation and made contact with Bernardo Augusto Rodriguez Suarez, 43. They found him intoxicated with an open container containing an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jesus Amado Rodriquez

Saturday night at 10:10, officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the 2000 block of N. Main. They stopped it and made contact with Jesus Amado Rodriquez. They arrested him after he refused all but basic field sobriety testing for Driving While Intoxicated.

Elijah Andrew Stolling

An officer stopped Elijah Andrew Stolling, 20, in the 3400 block of Pine Mill Road Friday at 11:00 pm for illegal passing and defective equipment. Stolling failed a DWI field test, and they arrested him for Driving While Intoxicated.

Paris Police reported several Burglaries of Business at a shopping center in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Friday at 7:31 am, they discovered that thieves had cut holes in the metal at the back of the businesses, made entry, and removed various clothing items. The investigation is ongoing.

Friday morning at 7:43, an owner reported the theft of a firearm in the 1000 block of 33rd NE. The owner had last seen the gun approximately ten days ago. They had taken it from inside a residence. There was no forced entry, so the access to the home was limited. Police entered the firearm as stolen in a database, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked a disturbance Saturday at 2:04 am in the 1700 block of W. Shiloh St. The victim advised officers that she had broken up with a boyfriend and that he had shot the window out of her vehicle with a BB gun, causing the glass to strike and cut her. Officers recovered a BB from the car and contacted the suspect, who denied the incident. Officers investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 33 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 222 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, December 17.