In Texas, grocery and convenience stores can sell beer and wine seven days a week. But, ready-to-drink cocktails, have to be sold in liquor stores which are closed on Sundays. Two North Texas lawmakers want to change that. Fort Worth state senator Kelly Hancock and Rockwall state representative Justin Holland have filed bills to allow ready-made cocktails to be sold at grocery and convenience stores, and therefore allow them to be sold on Sunday.

https://easttexasradio.com/wp-admin/post-new.php