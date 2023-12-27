Sandlin Header 2022
Birthday Celebration Planned In Bonham For “Mr. Sam” Rayburn

Former U.S. House Speaker Sam Rayburn

A celebration of the life of former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Sam Rayburn will be on Saturday, January 6, the 142nd anniversary of the birth of “Mr. Sam.” The celebration will be at the Sam Rayburn House Historical Site in Bonham from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. If the January 6 date is inconvenient, there will be more to do on Saturday, January 13, from 1:00 pm until 3:00.

