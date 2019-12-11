Blue Alert Remains In Effect For Death Of A Houston Area Police Officer

Mug shot from a previous arrest in Montgomery County

A Blue Alert remains in effect for 21-year-old Tavares Henderson, in connection with the death of Nassau Bay police officer Sgt Kaila Sullivan. She was hit by a Jeep driven by Henderson while she was assisting another officer with an arrest. That Jeep was later found abandoned. Henderson was last seen in Missouri City Wednesday afternoon and is possibly headed to Louisiana in a red Buick with dark-tinted windows and the rear window busted out.

He is a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, and maybe armed. He’s considered extremely dangerous.