Bodies Found in Cass County Burned Out Trailer

Authorities are investigating after the remains of two people were found in a burned-out trailer in the woods off of CR 4667 near Atlanta. Neighbors and family members of one of the people who lived in the trailer say they believe it burned sometime Friday, but no one discovered it until Saturday. The victims have not been publicly identified, and investigators are trying to piece together what happened. Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says circumstances indicate foul play and the ATF has been called in to assist. Autopsies have been ordered.