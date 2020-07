A Northeast Texas man accused of threatening police officers has made an appearance in Bowie County District Court. Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Caleb Swenson of Hooks, an alleged member of an anti-government group called the “ Boogaloo Bois”, is accused of streaming on Facebook Live while cruising around Texarkana that he was looking for a police officer to kill. He has pleaded not guilty to Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer and other crimes.