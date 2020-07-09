Hopkins County Bookings

As the result of an ongoing investigation into internet crimes against children, Hopkins County investigators arrested 30-year-old Justin Andrew Crump of Como on a warrant for possession or promotion of child pornography. He reportedly confessed. No other information was available.

A Dallas man arrested in Hopkins County after leading officers June 29 on a high speed chase has new charges against him. Twenty-three-year-old Demondre Deshawn Holiness is now accused on warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.