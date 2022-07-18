Bureau of Land Management Hosting Wild Horse Adoptions In Sulphur Springs

Get ready, Texas! Your next chance to give a good home to a wild horse is right around the corner. Bureau of Land Management – New Mexico will be at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center at 1200 Houston St. in Sulphur Springs, Texas July 22-23 with up to 120 wild horses available for adoption. Unfortunately there will not be any wild burros available at this event.
Find more wild horse and burro adoption events: blm.gov/whb/events
Learn more about how you can get paid $1,000 when you agree to give a good home to an untrained wild horse or burro: blm.gov/adoption-incentive