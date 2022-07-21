CanHelp Registration Underway

Registration for the 2022 Hopkins County Back to School Fair is underway. For six years, our annual back-to-school fair has been a one-stop destination to prepare students and entire families for the start of school. The number of people served each year continues to grow and they anticipate providing for even more this year.

This year’s event will again be an indoor/outdoor event that will provide students and families with FREE backpacks and school supplies as well as other FREE services such as haircuts, school physicals, dental and vision exams, vaccinations, and health checkups. There will be a ton of activities for everyone to HAVE FUN and get ready for the upcoming school year. for more information – Email backtoschoolfair@canhelponline.org.