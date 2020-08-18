Census Workers Needed

Our country will soon conduct the once-a-decade census, which is a population count of everyone in the United States. The count is used to determine congressional seats and other area dependent funding, which is all based on an accurate, official count of the population. Many have already responded by mail, and some have responded on line, but millions have not, and an in-person count will again be used. As you can imagine, this is a huge task, and that is why the Census Bureau is hiring employees across the country. Hundreds of thousands of people are needed to ensure an accurate count. If you’re interested in working for the Census Bureau and being a part of this historic event, visit 20-20 census dot gov slash jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.