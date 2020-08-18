Tuesday’s Sports

Gerald McCoy

MLB

The Red’s early flight to Kansas City for a two-game series against the Royals was put in doubt after a Cincinnati player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Players, coaches, and other organization members were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after they sidelined one player because of a positive result. They postponed the final two games of a series against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park.

NFL

Dallas Cowboy’s defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the training camp’s first padded practice. The Cowboys added plenty of depth on the defensive line in the offseason, but the loss of a potential starting tackle is a setback. McCoy will have surgery soon.

According to the NFL Network, NFL free-agent and former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant, of Lufkin, expects to work out with the Baltimore Ravens this week. Bryant last planed in 2018 when Dallas cut him.

NBA

The Clippers did in the Dallas Mavericks 118-110. Dallas trailed 18-2 three and a half minutes into the game. That was in Game 1. would wake up and come surging back and found themselves up by 14 points over the Clippers. Game 2 starts at 8:00 Wednesday evening.

NCAA

The NCAA Division I Council meets Wednesday with two crucial issues: what will happen with the eligibility of fall sports athletes heading into an uncertain season already impacted by the pandemic? It is unknown whether college football players play a lot in the fall, a little in the spring or not over the next ten months. That means that some athletic administrators want to give them a mulligan on the 2020-21 season.

University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte has informed season ticket holders they were moving ahead with a safe, socially distanced seating plan. The stadium’s capacity is under 100 thousand because the south end zone is still under construction, so the games’ attendance will be about 24 thousand. Texas Tech is also going 25 percent for their games. Texas A&M is going ahead with 50 percent as allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas-OU Red River Rivalry will have ten thousand fans per side in the Cotton Bowl.

HIGH SCHOOL

With less than two weeks until the start of the 2020 high school football regular season, the Mexia Blackcats suspended practices until further notice. Mexia ISSD posted on Facebook that a student’s pending COVID-19 test result is the cause for the suspension. Mexia’s planned to scrimmage Rockdale Thursday before opening the regular season on Aug. 28 at home against Cameron Yoe. Dr. David Freeman, the superintendent of Flour Bluff ISD in the Corpus Christi area, died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday, August 18, Paris will play Quinlan Ford at Quinlan. Freshman and JV at 4:30 and varsity at 6:00. On Friday, August 21, Carthage had to drop the game, and that date is open.