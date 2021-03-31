" /> Central Texas Officers Indicted For Manslaughter – EastTexasRadio.com
Central Texas Officers Indicted For Manslaughter

5 hours ago

Two former Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies have been indicted on manslaughter charges in the March 2019 death of a 40-year-old black man named Javier Ambler. The indictment comes two years after Ambler’s death was filmed by the police reality TV series “Live PD.” The former postal worker was shocked repeatedly with a stun gun after being pulled over in suburban Austin for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Bond for  James Johnson and Zachary Camden was set at $150,000.

