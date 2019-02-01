Change The Game Tackle Hunger

Meals on Wheels East Texas Tackles Hunger with Souper Bowl Sunday

As Super Bowl LIII fast approaches, churches and other groups across the nation are joining the battle against hunger in our community. Millions of people from around the world will tune in to the Super Bowl game while enjoying an abundance of food, friendship, and fellowship. At the same time, there are many home-bound seniors and community members with disabilities who wonder where their next meal will come from.

This is why Meals on Wheels East Texas is asking for your help to change the game and tackle hunger by joining the Meals on Wheels East Texas all-star team on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Meals on Wheels East Texas is also asking your faith community to participate in Super Bowl Sunday by raising funds for Meals on Wheels East Texas. Meals on Wheels East Texas encourages any group, with interest, in helping them serve the isolated, needy senior in their area to participate or call (903) 593-7385 for more information.

Since 1973, MOW– East Texas has been a ministry serving clients living in Gregg, Henderson, Smith, Van Zandt, Upshur, and Wood Counties. Meals are then delivered by compassionate volunteers to eligible persons who cannot provide meals for themselves. Often this is the only meal, safety check, and friendly visit a client will have each day. Today, Meals on Wheels East Texas serves daily to over 3,300 home-bound senior citizens and community members with a disability; covering six counties in East Texas. These meals are prepared fresh at the Meals on Wheels East Texas central kitchen in Tyler TX.

Contact:

Mandi Lovett

Marketing & Events Coordinator

(346) 235-7566

mandi.lovett@mowmet.org

