Chapel Hill vs. Chisum Fundraiser

vs.

Education Foundation GO BIG RED Event This Friday

In conjunction with Homecoming basketball games, the Chapel Hill Education Foundation (CHEF) will be holding the 15th Annual GO BIG RED Event this Friday (Feb 7) from 4:00 until 8:00 pm in the multipurpose facility.

GO BIG RED is the Foundation’s annual fundraiser to support student scholarships and teacher grants. The event includes a ‘come and go’ dinner of chicken stew or chili and tamales with dessert and a drink for $5. There is also a silent auction of items donated by many generous local businesses and a drawing for winners for the Super Raffle. One $10 raffle ticket is good for five different drawings for the following prizes: $1,000 cash, five-night / six-day stay at a Gulf Shores Condo, a YETI cooler package worth about $850, iPad Air, and a Nintendo Switch.

Chapel Hill’s staff, the Nor-Tex Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Forest Service are preparing the chicken stew and chili. This year’s tamales are being made by Chapel Hill Culinary Arts and Spanish classes in conjunction with CHHS family members knowledgeable in tamale making. Students earn points toward scholarships by bringing desserts and ingredients for dinner, which is also sponsored by Titus Regional Medical Center. All of the $5 dinner ticket proceeds go directly to scholarships, and you can purchase tickets from students who earn points toward scholarships for selling them or at the event.

The silent auction includes nearly 200 items across multiple interests and categories. Featured items include breakfast for a year from Hershe’l’s, a Nardello’s build your pizza party for 12 kids, a Kendra Scott Necklace from Hamiltons’, a Brighton Handbag from LaVie, a Texas Flag cutting board from State Representative Cole Hefner, a pair of custom leather moccasins from Bronco Donkey, and Commemorative Girls State Championship team package including a signed basketball, a picture of the team and a gold medal in a display case. Other items include food and entertainment gift certificates and baskets, home decor and art, Chapel Hill sports memorabilia and balls signed by the current teams, and unique *student opportunities like Team Manager or Cheerleader for a Game.

The auction will open Friday (Feb 7) at Noon online across the HandBid app. The HandBid app is available for download to your device through the Apple Store or Google Play, or you can access it at HandBid.com from your computer. Items in the auction will be available for preview online beginning Thursday morning. The silent auction will open at Noon on Friday, and items will be on display in the multipurpose from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. The auction ends at about 8:00 pm on Friday. A credit card, check, and cash is accepted.

Raffle tickets are for sale from CHHS students, who earn points from selling them, or at the event until the final drawing at halftime of the Boys Varsity game. Raffle sponsors include Mayben Realty, Masongate Properties, KLC Video Security, ad Baxter Clean Care / Elite Refinishers.

Last year, the Chapel Hill Education Foundation (CHEF) gave over $30,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors and $20,000 in campus grants. CHEF continues to work to address education funding needs, including future programs to support teacher professional development opportunities, the start-up cost for instruction in new areas, and work-training & dual credit through NTCC. GO BIG RED is the primary fundraiser for supporting these programs.

President Shan McNiel leads the twenty-one member Chapel Hill Education Board. Officers are Admin VP Renee Sparks, Development VP Trent Abbott, Programs VP Susan Cicman, Promotions VP Melody Henry, and Secretary Mike Hall. Anyone who would like to assist with CHEF can contact one of the officers or the CH Business Office.

Several local sponsors generously support GO BIG RED and CHEF. Elliott Auto is this year’s GO BIG RED Cornerstone Sponsor. Their $2,500 sponsorship will provide one $1,000 scholarship and several $250 scholarships to graduating Seniors. Other Cornerstone sponsors include Mount Pleasant Eye Care (Teacher / Classroom grants), Diamond C Trailers (Dual Credit), and Texas Pro Roofing (Academic Excellence Awards).

Red Devil level sponsors ($1,000+) include Chapel Hill PTO, Chapel Hill Teachers & Staff, Cypress Bank, Guaranty Bank & Trust, Higginbotham Insurance – Steve Capps, Dr. & Mrs. Will Hooks, KRB Investments, the Mount Pleasant Daily Tribune, Mill Services Inc, Northeast Texas Credit Union, UT – Health Pittsburg, Stansell Construction, Titus Regional Medical Center, and Wood A/C.

Platinum Sponsors ($750) includes Advantage Copy Systems, Baxter Clean Care / Elite Refinishers, KLC Video Security, Masongate Properties, and Mayen Realty.

Gold Level Sponsors ($500) include American National Bank, BigTex Trailers, Coyote Wild, East Texas Automotive Equipment, Lighthouse Realty, Ochoa Orthodontics, Pilgrim Bank, Republic Services, Texas School Products, and Vera Bank.

Silver Sponsors ($250) include BLK Locksmith, Allstate Insurance – Bruce and Tami Moler, Arnold Walker & Arnold, Canaday Financial, Cypress Basin Hospice Ball Committee, Comprehensive Financial Solutions, Mount Pleasant Rotary Club and Nelson Propane.

If your business or organization would like to become a sponsor or sponsor an item for the silent auction, contact Mike Hall at 903-767-5620.