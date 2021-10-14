Child Passenger Safety Event set on Oct. 20

Texas Department of Transportation personnel and Texas AgriLife Extension will conduct a child car passenger seat safety event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in Paris, Texas.

TxDOT and AgriLife representatives will be on hand to help parents evaluate their current child passenger car seats and other safety factors. Face masks and social distancing will be utilized at this event. The fairgrounds address is 570 E. Center Street.

“Parents can come by with their vehicle, child and car seat, and we will help them make sure their seat is safe and installed correctly,” said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic funding specialist based in Paris. “We also need to know your child’s weight and height, so please bring that info with you.”

Those who plan to participate should call in advance to make an appointment, Yates said. She can be reached at (903) 737-9292. Texas AgriLife Extension agent Laura Graves is at (903) 737-2443.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly two out of three child passenger seats are not properly installed or used correctly. Common child safety seat errors include: installing the seat too loosely; putting the harness straps through the wrong slots; leaving harness straps too loose; positioning the chest clip incorrectly; and using the wrong seat belt path.

Drivers should refer to their specific car seat manufacturer’s manual for instructions on how to install a safety seat. The vehicle owner’s manual also includes information on the proper placement of car seats and proper use of the seat belt or LATCH system.