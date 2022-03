Chisum High School competed in the UIL District 12-3A One Act Play Contest. The troupe’s presentation of “Digging Up the Boys” was directed by Keith McNeil and assistant Angie Sanders. Alejandro Amacendi was selected to the All Star Technical Crew. Chace Boyd received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast. Kristen Young was named to the All-Star Crew. Hayden Braziel was selected as Best Performer.