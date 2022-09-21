Chisum ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District Of Distinction Award

Only the top five percent of districts in the state, including Chisum ISD, earned the honor this year.

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 59 winners of the 2022 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Chisum ISD. The districts were honored for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social-emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond.

TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. It is the fourth year that TAEA acknowledges school districts that meet rigorous criteria, as evidenced by data.

For the 2022 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each school district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point rubric over the 2021-2022 school year. Only 59 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor indicating they are in the top four percent in art education of school districts in the state.

“We are a small district compared to most winners, so I thank TAEA for valuing the work we do at Chisum. This is the culmination of one whole year of competitions, field trips, interdisciplinary collaborations, exhibitions, community service, and advocating for visual art in every way possible. I believe our program exceeded the criteria, and that is a direct reflection of the many dedicated art students and supportive administrators I am so proud to work with,” said Mario Munguia Jr, Chisum art teacher.

Fifty-nine districts, including Chisum ISD, will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, November 10, 2022.