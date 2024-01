The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma presented several Lighthorse police officers with its “life saver” award. Officer Christian Minyen saved an infant from choking, officers Brenton Hall and Robert Rocha saved someone who tried to commit suicide, officer Danny Smith and Sergeant Jeff Bryant both used Narcan to revive someone who overdosed, Sergeant Jacob Heath revived a man with his defibrillator, and Sergeant Cody Donoley and officer Zach Chavez performed CPR and used a defibrillator to save a life.