Thirty – two-year-old Jessie Dillon Keen was arrested by State Troopers in Lamar County on multiple charges, including several felonies. He’s charged with Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with bodily injury, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying A Firearm by a felon, Resisting Arrest and DWI. His bonds total $17,000.