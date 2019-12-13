Christmas Events Around Paris This Weekend

The Cowboy Church, at 664 Lamar County Road 42570, is again hosting “Christmas at the Camp”.It’s Friday (Dec 13) and Saturday (Dec 14) from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. About 180 people are involved in putting on the show, which tells the Christmas story as if a cowboy were there. Visitors will be taken by horse-drawn carriage to the various sites of the presentation. .For information, you can call 903-739-0532.

The Paris Community Theater is presenting “Christmas at the Plaza” Friday and Saturday (Dec 13-14) at 7:30 pm and Sunday (Dec 15) at 2:30 pm. The show features singers and actors from the theater group and will feature Christmas classics for the entire family. Performances are at the historic Plaza theatre on the square. Admission is $12 and $10 for students/senior citizens. They can be purchased at pctonstage.com or at the door.

The Paris High School FFA is having a BBQ fundraiser supper and auction at Paris High School Friday (Dec 13). Dinner is at 6:00 pm and the auction begins at 7:00 pm. Game Warden Randolph McGee is the auctioneer.

Santa will be at the RRV Fairgrounds for breakfast Saturday (Dec 14) starting from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Tickets are $10.00 for children and $5.00 for adults. Tickets will be sold on a first-come basis and will be limited to a total of 100 children’s tickets. They can be purchased at the City of Paris Public Works Office, 50 W. Hickory, or the Santa Hut. Children will get to pick a gift from under the Christmas tree brought by Santa from the North Pole.

Reno’s Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival at Reno Kiwanis Park Saturday (Dec 14) from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm. It includes Holiday Shopping, Sweets & Treats, Games, Contests, Paris Cloggers, Face Painting, a visit from Santa, and a snow slide. For more info, go to renotexas.us.

Project Deport Christmas Parade is this weekend. The parade kicks off Saturday (Dec 14) at 4:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site on Saturday (Dec 14) from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm for the site’s annual “Christmas at the Maxey House.” Its a great opportunity to learn about past Christmas traditions from the late 1800s and see how today’s Christmas is both different from and similar to a Victorian family’s Christmas.