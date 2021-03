Christus Mother Francis Hospital has announced that they may sign up to receive a Moderna Covid Vaccine at our the hospital. The first dose will be given on Wednesday, March 17. The second dose will be given on Thursday, April 14.

Criteria to Schedule:

50 yrs or older

16-49yrs old with a chronic condition

ALL first responders/nurses/teachers

To sign up:

Email tanna.holland@ christushealth.org with phone number and name.