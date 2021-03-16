" /> State Offering Covid Vaccines in Sulphur Springs Saturday – EastTexasRadio.com
State Offering Covid Vaccines in Sulphur Springs Saturday

2 hours ago

The state will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic Saturday from 9-1pm in Sulphur Springs at the First United Methodist Church Gymnasium. At this time, they are only vaccinating persons 65 and older and persons that our 16 and over with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness. This group will also include teachers and first responders.  To register for the vaccine you can email lha@hchdems.com or call 903-440-5902. You will later be contacted by phone for your appointment time. You must register to be vaccinated.

