CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 19, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

NetHealth will have both Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters available this week. In addition, this week (September 19-23) will be our last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth. The vaccine clinic is at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; no appointment is necessary.

Homecoming Parade- September 22, 2022

We are excited to have our CHRISTUS Orthopedics, and Sports Medicine Mobile Athletic Training Room be a part of the DIAL Study Club- Sulphur Springs Wildcat Homecoming Parade! CHRISTUS values our partnership with SSISD and keeping our athletes healthy. We hope to see you all at the parade.

Primary Care

Do you have a Primary Care Provider? Turn over a new leaf this Fall season by getting established with one of our Primary Care providers at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs. At CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, we dedicated our distinguished providers to efficiently meeting the healthcare needs of the patients we serve with compassionate, quality care. To schedule an appointment, call 903.885.3181 today.

New Orthopedic Surgeon Accepting New Patients

We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Then, he performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will join Dr. Meltsakos and PA Chris Lutz at our CHRISTUS Orthopedic clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 903.885.6688.

Free Student-Athlete Injury Clinic Continues

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs continues to offer a FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for student-athletes. The clinic is open every Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am through November 12. From 7th grade to college, student-athletes can get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.