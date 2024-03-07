ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cinnamon With Lead Warning

The Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning Wednesday, saying it identified additional cinnamon products in the United States that are contaminated with lead. The ground cinnamon products found to contain lead are La Fiesta, from La Superior SuperMercados; Marcum, from Save A Lot; MK, from SF Supermarket; Swad, from Patel Brothers; Supreme Tradition, from Dollar Tree & Family Dollar; and Eli Chilar, from La Joya Morelense. People should not eat, sell, or serve ground cinnamon products and should throw them out.

