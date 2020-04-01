" /> City of Paris Closes All Parks Except Two – EastTexasRadio.com
City of Paris Closes All Parks Except Two

2 hours ago

 

The City of Paris is closing all city parks except the Trail de Paris and the walking track at Dragon Park effective immediately. The goal of this closing is to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Contact with playground equipment and activities that bring people into close contact (basketball for example) can increase the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. Parks will remain closed until further notice.  The City also discourages the use of similar facilities at all schools and other parks located outside of Paris.

