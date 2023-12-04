City Signs Contract to Demolish Dilapidated Structure Near Bywaters Park

PARIS, TEXAS – At its November 13 regular meeting, the Paris City Council accepted a

bid from Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition to raze the Belford Building at the intersection of

South Main and West Austin Streets.

“The demolition will complete a lengthy legal process to remove this dangerous

structure,” City Attorney Stephanie Harris said. “After they clear the property, I

anticipate the City Council will authorize a Sheriff’s sale based on the City’s judgment

lien against the current owner to facilitate the City’s obtaining ownership of the parcel.”

Final asbestos remediation is underway, and the company has started the equipment

staging phase along the ten block of West Austin Street. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on

Tuesday, December 5, the ten block of West Austin Street and the westernmost lane of

South Main Street adjacent to the Belford Building will be closed. The section of West

Austin Street and the west lane of South Main Street will remain closed for the project’s

duration.

West Austin traffic will detour to West Kaufman or West Sherman Streets.

The demolition phase will require closing all lanes of the 200 and 300 blocks of South

Main Street beginning Wednesday morning, December 6. Northbound truck traffic on

South Church Street at East Hearne Avenue will continue north on South Church Street

to East Kaufman Street. Other South Main Street traffic will be detoured onto East

Sherman Street, then north on South Church Street to East Kaufman Street. Pedestrian

traffic on South Main Street will utilize the sidewalk adjacent to the Gibraltar Hotel. The

demolition phase is expected to be completed on Thursday, December 7.

Due to the street closures during the demolition phase, on Wednesday and Thursday,

December 6 and 7, the Paris Public Library will only be accessible from First Street SW.

Library patrons should follow www.facebook.com/ParisTXPublicLibrary for updates.

After the demolition, Nabors will begin the removal of debris and the remaining

components of the contract, requiring continued closure of West Austin Street and the

westernmost lane of the 200 block of South Main Street.

The timeline for the demolition is subject to change. Traffic control barricades, electronic

message centers and other signage will be in place during the project. The public

should use caution when in the area.

Traffic Control Map

https://paristexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6442/Traffic-plan-Belford-Building-Demo