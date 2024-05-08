TItus County Fugitive Remains At Large After 5 Years

Former Titus County Resident, 54 year old Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo remains wanted on charges stemming from a 2019 Investigation by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Saucedo’s current location, to reach out to us with any helpful information. In May of 2019, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of the felony offense of Invasive Visual Recording allegedly having been carried out by Saucedo. Reportedly, a family member discovered that Ramiro Saucedo was placing video recording devices to record videos of other family members while bathing and or showering. The investigation uncovered evidence that Saucedo had likely been doing similar activities for a significant number of months invading the privacy of both adults and children.

When Saucedo was confronted by an adult family member from the residence retrieving the device Saucedo had been using to record with, Saucedo left the residence in a vehicle believed to be a red Ford pickup. A warrant was ultimately issued for Saucedo’s arrest and thus far, Saucedo has managed to avoid capture. Investigators received credible information that Saucedo had fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution. At the time of reporting, the identity of Ramiro Saucedo was confirmed however, since he’s eluded capture for five years, neither his current location nor the current identity he may be using are known.

Based on information learned by investigators during the investigation, it’s highly probable that Saucedo wherever he is at, is likely continuing his predatory behavior. We believe it is very important for anyone with information concerning Saucedo’s whereabouts contact authorities with the information so Saucedo can be apprehended.

