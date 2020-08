Clarksville’s Mayor Ann Rushing says the city is honoring police and firefighters a $500 bonus hazard pay each month. It is a way of saying thanks for being on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clarksville has five police officers and four firefighters. It also includes part-time emergency responders. The CARES Act is funding the increase in pay, which totals $34,000. The employees must not make more than $25 an hour, and it caps out at $2,000 each.