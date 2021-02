US Congressman Pat Fallon confirmed on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Congressman Fallon represents the Fourth Congressional district which includes, Camp, Cass, Collin, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Rains, Red River, Titus, and Upshur counties. Fallon believes Remdesivir and an antibody plasma treatment saved his life.