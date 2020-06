While shopping for groceries and other household essentials during COVID-19:

✔️ Order items online or over the phone if possible. Get them delivered or pick up curbside.

✔️ Ask for deliveries to be left on your doorstep to avoid person-to-person contact.

✔️ After getting food/items, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

https://bit.ly/34ucuqJ