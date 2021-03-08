" /> Covid Cases and Deaths Again on the Rise in Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
Covid Cases and Deaths Again on the Rise in Texas

10 hours ago

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths due to the illness caused by the virus is rising in Texas. Data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state during the past two weeks has increased from 5,040.8 per day to 7,022.7 while the average number of daily deaths rose 127 daily to 222. On Saturday, the state health department reported 4,713 newly confirmed or probable cases and 233 additional deaths due to COVID-19 for a fatality total of 44,367 since the pandemic began.

