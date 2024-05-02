Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda for Tuesday, May 7

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

May 7, 2024

City Hall 201 N. Davis St

7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government

Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551. 071, Consultation with Attorney;

and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development – Thermo.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p. m.

on Tuesday May 7, 2024. The following items will be discussed:

1. Reconvene.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

4. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal

operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and

revenues.

5. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

6. Discussion/action for public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2854 for a rezone request by Scott Hemby and Dale McMahan for property

located at 1336 Azalea (Lot 2, Blk 215 5 1, Property ID Number R7330), 1340

Azalea (Lot 1, Blk 215 5 1 – Property ID Number R7329), and 491 S. Hillcrest

(PT Lot 10, Blk. 215 5 1 – R7338), from Professional Office (PO) to Light

Commercial (LC). The above-described lots went through a replat into one lot

(Lot 1R) consisting of 1. 56 acres called the Hillcrest Comer Addition as part of

the Highland Hills Addition.

7. Discussion/action for public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2855 Special Use Permit Process.

8. Discussion/action for public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2856 for Zoning Amendment Procedure and Reapplication Timeframe.

9. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2857 approving a project

plan and financing plan for Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two,

City of Sulphur Springs; and providing an effective date.

10. Discussion/ action on Resolution No. 1422 directing publication of notice of

intention to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation and

declaring intent to reimburse prior expenditures.

11. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1423, approval of Financial Management

Policy – Procurement.

12. Discussion/action on bid award for SIP 2024.

13. Discussion/action on authorizing the City Manager to execute and enter into a

Nonprofit Services Agreement with Meal A Day.

14. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any.

15. Visitors and Public Forum.

16. Adjourn.

CERTIFICATION

I hereby certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board of

City Hall, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas,