Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda for Tuesday, May 7

 

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS
REGULAR MEETING OF THE
CITY COUNCIL
May 7, 2024
City Hall 201 N. Davis St
7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government
Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551. 071, Consultation with Attorney;
and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development – Thermo.
The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p. m.
on Tuesday May 7, 2024. The following items will be discussed:
1. Reconvene.
2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.
3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.
4. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal
operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and
revenues.
5. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion/action for public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance
No. 2854 for a rezone request by Scott Hemby and Dale McMahan for property
located at 1336 Azalea (Lot 2, Blk 215 5 1, Property ID Number R7330), 1340
Azalea (Lot 1, Blk 215 5 1 – Property ID Number R7329), and 491 S. Hillcrest
(PT Lot 10, Blk. 215 5 1 – R7338), from Professional Office (PO) to Light
Commercial (LC). The above-described lots went through a replat into one lot
(Lot 1R) consisting of 1. 56 acres called the Hillcrest Comer Addition as part of
the Highland Hills Addition.
7. Discussion/action for public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance
No. 2855 Special Use Permit Process.
8. Discussion/action for public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance
No. 2856 for Zoning Amendment Procedure and Reapplication Timeframe.

9. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2857 approving a project
plan and financing plan for Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two,
City of Sulphur Springs; and providing an effective date.
10. Discussion/ action on Resolution No. 1422 directing publication of notice of
intention to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation and
declaring intent to reimburse prior expenditures.
11. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1423, approval of Financial Management
Policy – Procurement.
12. Discussion/action on bid award for SIP 2024.
13. Discussion/action on authorizing the City Manager to execute and enter into a
Nonprofit Services Agreement with Meal A Day.
14. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any.
15. Visitors and Public Forum.
16. Adjourn.

CERTIFICATION
I hereby certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board of
City Hall, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas,

