Small Businesses Deal With Governor’s Mask Order Fallout

Small-business owners and managers across Texas face another 2021 headache: deal with losing business from customers who don’t want to wear face masks during the pandemic or patrons who will only frequent places that require them. The dilemma was abruptly thrust upon them after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state would lift its mask mandate and allow all businesses to operate at 100^ capacity starting March 10. Some companies barely had an opportunity to reopen after last month’s deadly winter storm and power outage crisis before hearing about this massive change to the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols.