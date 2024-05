Hopkins County Clean-Up Days are today from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm and from 7:00 am to noon. Your collection site will be your corresponding precinct barn if you live in the county. No hazardous materials including shingles, chemicals, pesticides, refrigerant or paint will be accepted. A listing of the precinct collection sites is available on our website. Tires will be collected at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction for a small fee.