At 10:45 Thursday morning, there was a fatal crash on FM-852, approximately 5.4 miles west of Gilmer in Upshur County. The driver of a 2005 Nissan Frontier was traveling west on FM-852 at an unsafe speed. While in a curve, the driver crossed the center stripe into the eastbound lanes. He overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go into a side skid and off the road to the north. Judge Lyle Potter pronounced the driver, Judy Henderson, 64, of Gilmer, at the scene.