Friday’s Sports

NFL

Thursday

Dolphins (3-7) 22 – Ravens (6-3) 10

Sunday

Atlanta (4-4) at Dallas (6-2) Noon FOX

New Orleans (5-3) at Titans (7-2) Noon CBS

NBA

Friday

Portland at Houston 7:00 pm

Brooklyn at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Sacramento at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

Dallas at San Antonio 7:30 pm

NHL

Saturday

Philadelphia at Dallas 7:00 pm ESPN

LSC

During its annual soccer awards banquet on Thursday night, the Lone Star Conference recognizes five Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team members. Karalie Morrison is named the 2021 LSC Freshman of the Year to highlight the awards for the Lions.

In a matchup between two top six teams in the Lone Star Conference standings, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball exited the UTPB Gym with a 3-1 win over the UT-Permian Basin Falcons on Thursday night. The Lions fought off-set points to win the first set, 28-26, fell 25-21 in the second set, and won by winning the third and fourth sets by matching 25-21s.

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday was national signing day across where student-athletes from across East Texas inked their national letters of intent to compete at their sport of choice at the next level.

The Saltillo Lions cross country team placed second at the state tournament held in Round Rock. Coy Collins Gunner Tarver led the way as they nailed 5th and 7th place with times of 16:59 and 17:01. Miller Grove came in first with 50, followed by Saltillo with 105.

Bi-District Football

Thursday

Caddo Mills 24 – Hillsboro 14

Celeste 56 – Tioga 33

Chilton 51 – James Bowie 0

Daingerfield 50 – Harmony 12

Gladewater 49 – Bonham 10

Gilmer 71 – Mexia 14

Glenn Rose 15 – Community 0

Gunter 62 – Scurry Rosser 7

Kaufman 24 – Carter 0

Melissa 73 – North Dallas 20

Mt Vernon 57 – Jefferson 28

Palmer 32 – Whitewright 7

Paris 49 – Lincoln 29

Pleasant Grove 49 – Canton 21

Rockwall 55 – North Garland 14

Shelbyville 53 – Carlisle 43

Texas High 42 – Fulshear 14

Timpson 62 – Frankston 0

West Rusk 64 – Hooks 26

Friday’s Broadcast

Mt Pleasant at A&M Consolidated College Station 7:00 pm KALK 97.7

Paul Pewitt vs. Troup at Spring Hill 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Cooper vs. Trenton MIX 107.7