Oklahoma troopers say three died in a five-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Carter County. It happened just before 4:00 pm, in the southbound lane of I-35 north of Springer. The driver of a semi, the driver of a pickup, and a passenger in that pickup truck all died on the scene due to massive injuries. The driver of a jeep refused treatment for a leg injury, the driver of a Honda Accord was uninjured, and paramedics took two in an SUV to a local hospital.