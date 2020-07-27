Cruz Does Not Support Continuing Federal Unemployment Assistance

Texas Senator Ted Cruz does not support a proposed stimulus bill announced by Republicans. One of the issues Cruz has is the $600 federal unemployment assistance program, saying it was too much money to give to every worker who was effected by the job losses caused when the government shut down cause of coronavirus.

The Republican plan calls for a cut in the federal unemployment payments. It will also call for an additional payment of $1,200. while the plan passed by House Democrats has a $3 trillion price tag, the Republican plan is $ 1 trillion.