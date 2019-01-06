Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Daddy Daughter Dance

A friendly Unicorn looks on as we make plans for the Tenth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. The theme for the February 2 event is a Unicorn Ball. Elana Barton, Publicity, Brenda Estess, Food, Lonnie Plunkett, Decorations, and Sharline Freeman, Museum Director and Coordinator, are making plans for the big event.

Our Tenth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday (Feb 2). The theme this year is a Unicorn Ball.

Sharline Freeman, Director
Northeast Texas Children’s Museum
NW Corner Culver and Highway 24
P. O. Box 994
Commerce, Texas 75429-0994
Telephone: (903) 886-6055
Cell: (903) 456-4789

