A friendly Unicorn looks on as we make plans for the Tenth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. The theme for the February 2 event is a Unicorn Ball. Elana Barton, Publicity, Brenda Estess, Food, Lonnie Plunkett, Decorations, and Sharline Freeman, Museum Director and Coordinator, are making plans for the big event.

