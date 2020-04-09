Dallas County Health Director Noting COVID-19 May Be Slowing Down

Phil Huang Dallas County Health Director says he’s seeing signs growth of COVID-19 may be slowing down. Dallas County has confirmed 1,324 cases of COVID-19, but just 63 new cases yesterday. Huang says that’s a drop from about 100 cases a day earlier this week. He says if the number keeps dropping, they may not run out of space in hospitals, so they won’t need to move patients to the city’s convention center. Only Harris County, with Houston, has had more cases with about 21-hundred. more than 93-hundred cases have been confirmed across the state. 177 people have died.