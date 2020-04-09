CMF-Sulphur Springs Open and Safe For ALL Patients

Hopkins County Emergency Management held a ZOOM conference Wednesday afternoon for an update on the COVID 19 situation in Hopkins County. The meeting focused on Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs Hospital, emergency room, clinics and physician’s offices which are all open and safe. The hospital has 96 licensed beds, and has 77 beds available at any time for medical surgical, ICU or COVID-19 patients. Its also fully equipped with ventilators in case of a surge in patients. CHRISTUS is working to get more test kits and cartridges to conduct more tests. Testing should soon be moving to blood testing