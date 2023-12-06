December Sales Tax Is Up

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for December, 2.5 percent more than in December 2022.

Texas bases these allocations on sales made in October by businesses reporting monthly tax.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2023) Recipient Dec. 2023

Allocations Change from

Dec. 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities $681.6M ↑2.4% ↑4.7% Transit Systems $229.8M ↑1.5% ↑4.8% Counties $66.2M ↑3.7% ↑9.2% Special Purpose Districts $100.2M ↑4.2% ↑10.7% Total $1.1B ↑2.5% ↑5.5%

For details on December sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.