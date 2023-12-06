December Sales Tax Is Up

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for December, 2.5 percent more than in December 2022.
Texas bases these allocations on sales made in October by businesses reporting monthly tax.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2023)
|Recipient
|Dec. 2023
Allocations
|Change from
Dec. 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$681.6M
|↑2.4%
|↑4.7%
|Transit Systems
|$229.8M
|↑1.5%
|↑4.8%
|Counties
|$66.2M
|↑3.7%
|↑9.2%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$100.2M
|↑4.2%
|↑10.7%
|Total
|$1.1B
|↑2.5%
|↑5.5%
For details on December sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.