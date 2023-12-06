Paris Police Report For Wednesday, December 6

Dandre Hayes

Tuesday morning, an officer who served warrants at the Parole office came into contact with Dandre Hayes. During the arrest, Hayes admitted to the officer that he had a quantity of urine in a container on his person that he had intended to use to falsify a drug test at the Parole Office. Once at the station, the officer had Hayes produce and discard the false sample. Hayes was charged with his initial warrants of Motion to Rovoke on DWI and Criminal Mischief as well as for Drug Test Falsification.

Nicole Wright | Laporshia Momque Jeffery

Tuesday afternoon at 12:56, store personnel observed two females, Symphony Nicole Wright, 37, and Laporshia Momque Jeffery, 33, placing numerous items from various departments in plastic store bags. The two then walked past all payment points and tried to leave the store. The two were arrested and charged with Theft over $750.00 but under $2,500.00.

Cody Liles Porter

Wednesday morning at 3:20, officers worked a motor vehicle burglary at a restaurant in the 2400 block of N. Main. The victim told the officer that someone had broken into their vehicle, and a credit card and checks were missing. An individual had called in an order at the restaurant and had used the card for payment. They had not picked up their order. Officers stayed on the scene and later contacted Cody Liles Porter, 37, when he arrived to pick up the food. Porter possessed the stolen credit card but denied the Burglary of the Vehicle. He was arrested and charged with Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 71 calls for service on Tuesday, December 5.