Delta County SO Statement On Fatal Hit and Run

DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON

PRESS RELEASE

On Monday, June 5, 2023, just after 3:30 a.m., Delta County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of FM 1532. Upon arrival, it was determined by EMS and emergency personnel that the victim was deceased. It was also determined that the vehicle that struck the victim did not stop and left the scene.

Vehicle parts found at the scene showed that the vehicle that struck the victim is a Nissan Altima between the years 2001 and 2005. We believe that the vehicle will have fresh damage to the driver’s side, front bumper and or the driver’s side front fender area.