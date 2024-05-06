Sulphur Springs Election Results

Residents in Sulphur Springs ISD have approved the school district’s $157.15 million bond referendum, with 72% of voters supporting the proposal. The bond will generate funding to build two new elementary campuses, one of which will be named Rowena Johnson Elementary. Additional projects include renovations to Barbara Bush Elementary and Douglass Early Childhood Center, along with minor renovations at Bowie to accommodate the relocation of special programs staff. For a list of the approved bond projects, visit www.ssisd.net/bond.

The Sulphur Bluff ISD $6 million bond proposal passed with 108 votes in favor and 42 against. Funds raised through the bond sale will be used for construction of school buildings and purchase of new school buses.

There was only one contested race in the Sulphur Springs City Council election. For place 3, Oscar Aguilar defeated Seth McDaniel by 65% of the vote to 35%. Place 1 Councilmen Jay Julian and Place 2 Councilman Harold Nash were unopposed.